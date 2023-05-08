Binance lifts block on bitcoin withdrawals amid heavy volumes

Variety
2023-05-08 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Binance lifts block on bitcoin withdrawals amid heavy volumes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Binance lifts block on bitcoin withdrawals amid heavy volumes

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance halted bitcoin withdrawals for several hours on Monday, citing heavy volumes and a surge in processing fees, before clearing them at a higher cost.

Late on Sunday and again early on Monday the world's biggest crypto exchange shut bitcoin withdrawals saying there was a glut of pending transactions because it hadn't offered so-called miners a high enough reward to log the trades on the blockchain.
 
The halt pushed bitcoin lower though its losses were marginal, with the cryptocurrency last down about 1% to $28,162, its lowest in nearly a week.

"Our set fees did not anticipate the recent surge in (bitcoin) network gas fees," Binance said in a tweet. "We're replacing the pending bictoin withdrawal transactions with a higher fee so that they get picked up by mining pools."

Gas fees refer to payments made to crypto miners whose computing power processes transactions on the blockchain.
 
"If the withdrawal amount is large, the gas fee required to process the transaction may also be large, especially during times of high network congestion," Joshua Chu, group chief risk officer at blockchain technology group XBE, Coinllectibles and Marvion.

"We need more information as to what has led to the large withdrawals." After an hour-long stoppage late on Sunday and several hours on Monday, Binance said withdrawals resumed.

"To prevent a similar recurrence ... our fees have been adjusted." In a separate tweet Binance denied there had been large outflows from the platform.

In March, Binance had suspended deposits and withdrawals citing tech issues. Twenty-four hour trading volume on Binance was $6.9 billion according to analytics site CoinMarketCap, more than eight times the next-largest venue, Coinbase.
 

Variety

Binance

Lifts

Block

Bitcoin

Withdrawals

Amid

Heavy

Volumes

Crypto

Currency

LBCI Next
Siemens, SAP say EU draft Data Act puts trade secrets at risk
AI pioneer says its threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:04

Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure

LBCI
World
2023-05-06

Qatar flies aid into Sudan, airlifts evacuees amid fighting

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Hackers are breaking into AT&T email accounts to steal cryptocurrency

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Chinese digital currency stocks surge amid new efforts to promote e-CNY

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:52

In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win

LBCI
Variety
08:29

Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul

LBCI
Variety
08:22

Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin

LBCI
Variety
08:19

Facebook has 3 billion users

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:32

EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03

The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad

LBCI
World
08:50

Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem

LBCI
Variety
09:52

In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app