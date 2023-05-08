News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Siemens, SAP say EU draft Data Act puts trade secrets at risk
Variety
2023-05-08 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Siemens, SAP say EU draft Data Act puts trade secrets at risk
German business software maker SAP (SAPG.DE) and German engineering company Siemens (SIEGn.DE) have joined US tech giants in criticizing draft EU laws on the use of data generated by smart gadgets and other consumer goods.
EU countries and EU lawmakers are working on the details of the Data Act, proposed by the European Commission last year before it can be adopted as legislation.
The draft law, covering EU consumer and corporate data, is part of a set of legislation aimed at curbing the power of US tech giants and helping the EU to achieve its digital and green objectives.
US criticisms have included that the proposed law is too restrictive, while the German companies say a provision forcing companies to share data with third parties to provide aftermarket or other data-driven services could endanger trade secrets.
"It risks undermining European competitiveness by mandating data sharing – including core know-how and design data – with not only the user, but also third parties," the companies wrote in a joint letter to Commission President President Ursula von der Leyen, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and EU industrial chief Thierry Breton.
"Effectively, this could mean that EU companies will have to disclose data to third-country competitors, notably those not operating in Europe and against which the Data Act's safeguards would be ineffective," they said.
Signatories to the letter dated May 4 and seen by Reuters included the chief executives of the two companies, Siemens Healthineers, German medical technology company Brainlab, German software company DATEV and lobbying group DIGITALEUROPE.
The letter called for safeguards to allow companies to refuse requests to share data where trade secrets, cybersecurity, health and safety are at risk and that the scope of devices covered by the legislation should not be extended.
Regarding a provision that allows customers to switch between different cloud providers, the companies said the legislation should preserve contractual freedom by allowing customers and providers to agree on contracts that work best for each business case.
Reuters
Variety
Siemens
SAP
EU
European Union
Draft
Data
Act
Puts
Trade
Secrets
Risk
Next
Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style AI technology
Binance lifts block on bitcoin withdrawals amid heavy volumes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-27
Meta says about 10 percent of its global ad revenue at risk from EU data flows order
Variety
2023-04-27
Meta says about 10 percent of its global ad revenue at risk from EU data flows order
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey's southeast exodus after earthquake puts manufacturing at risk
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey's southeast exodus after earthquake puts manufacturing at risk
0
World
2023-03-07
EU plans boost for fixed-price electricity contracts - draft
World
2023-03-07
EU plans boost for fixed-price electricity contracts - draft
0
Variety
2023-03-07
New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook
Variety
2023-03-07
New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
0
Variety
08:29
Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul
Variety
08:29
Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul
0
Variety
08:22
Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin
Variety
08:22
Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin
0
Variety
08:19
Facebook has 3 billion users
Variety
08:19
Facebook has 3 billion users
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:32
EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions
World
08:32
EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad
0
World
08:50
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
World
08:50
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
0
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
2
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
3
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
4
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
5
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
6
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
7
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
8
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store