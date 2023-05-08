In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery

The Lebanese diaspora continues to prove its “successful” presence in many fields around the world, as the Lebanese doctor Ibrahim Obeid excelled in the recent rankings published by the French weekly political and news magazine Le Point.



For the first time, the magazine published the list of medical experts in France to establish a classification of 1000 experts in fourteen disciplines, where doctor Ibrahim Obeid reached the French top 10 and 1st place in spine surgery.





Lebanon’s Ibrahim Obeid completed a degree in Medicine in 1998 and graduated as an orthopedic surgeon in 2003.



Since 2004, Dr. Obeid has been working in the Spine Department of Bordeaux University, and in 2008, he was promoted to staff physician, specializing in adult and pediatric spine deformity.



He has many publications in basic research and clinical spine pathologies, with more than 180 PubMed-referenced publications, and has co-authored several pediatric and adult spine textbooks.



Additionally, Dr. Obeid is an active member of multi-national spinal and spinal deformity societies and chairs and co-chairs many spinal courses annually.