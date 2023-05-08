"A great treat": King Charles heralds weekend of coronation celebrations

Variety
2023-05-08 | 06:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&quot;A great treat&quot;: King Charles heralds weekend of coronation celebrations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
"A great treat": King Charles heralds weekend of coronation celebrations

King Charles thanked singers who performed at a coronation concert in his honor at Windsor Castle for a "great treat" as a long holiday weekend of celebrations drew to a close on Monday.

Amid pomp and pageantry, Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event in 70 years.

Celebrations on Sunday culminated in the "Coronation Concert" featuring singers including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as the royals joined a 20,000-person audience at Windsor, the king's palace to the west of London.

In a surprise comedy sketch after the concert, Charles and Camilla interrupted Richie and Perry as they were relaying their experience of the weekend on TV show American Idol, on which the singers are judges.

Charles asked Richie whether the singers will be there "all night long", in reference to one of Richie's hits.

"I just wanted to check how long you'll be using this room for?" asked a chuckling Charles.

"Thank you so much for your brilliant performance, and Katy, it was wonderful, it really was. A great treat to have you both here."

After weekend of street parties and celebrations, Monday, which is a public holiday in Britain for the coronation, sees thousands of organizations get together for a volunteering program.

Members of the royal family, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and leader of the opposition are expected to volunteer at "The Big Help Out" events around the country.



Reuters
 

Variety

Great

Treat

King Charles

Weekend

Coronation

Celebrations

Crown

LBCI Next
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors

LBCI
World
13:53

Anti-monarchists criticize 'heavy-handed' arrests at King Charles' coronation

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-07

Britain celebrates with street parties and a concert after King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:52

In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win

LBCI
Variety
08:29

Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul

LBCI
Variety
08:22

Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin

LBCI
Variety
08:19

Facebook has 3 billion users

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:32

EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03

The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad

LBCI
World
08:50

Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem

LBCI
Variety
09:52

In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app