News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
"A great treat": King Charles heralds weekend of coronation celebrations
Variety
2023-05-08 | 06:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
"A great treat": King Charles heralds weekend of coronation celebrations
King Charles thanked singers who performed at a coronation concert in his honor at Windsor Castle for a "great treat" as a long holiday weekend of celebrations drew to a close on Monday.
Amid pomp and pageantry, Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event in 70 years.
Celebrations on Sunday culminated in the "Coronation Concert" featuring singers including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as the royals joined a 20,000-person audience at Windsor, the king's palace to the west of London.
In a surprise comedy sketch after the concert, Charles and Camilla interrupted Richie and Perry as they were relaying their experience of the weekend on TV show American Idol, on which the singers are judges.
Charles asked Richie whether the singers will be there "all night long", in reference to one of Richie's hits.
"I just wanted to check how long you'll be using this room for?" asked a chuckling Charles.
"Thank you so much for your brilliant performance, and Katy, it was wonderful, it really was. A great treat to have you both here."
After weekend of street parties and celebrations, Monday, which is a public holiday in Britain for the coronation, sees thousands of organizations get together for a volunteering program.
Members of the royal family, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and leader of the opposition are expected to volunteer at "The Big Help Out" events around the country.
Reuters
Variety
Great
Treat
King Charles
Weekend
Coronation
Celebrations
Crown
Next
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-02
King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors
Variety
2023-05-02
King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors
0
World
13:53
Anti-monarchists criticize 'heavy-handed' arrests at King Charles' coronation
World
13:53
Anti-monarchists criticize 'heavy-handed' arrests at King Charles' coronation
0
Variety
2023-05-07
Britain celebrates with street parties and a concert after King Charles' coronation
Variety
2023-05-07
Britain celebrates with street parties and a concert after King Charles' coronation
0
World
2023-05-07
UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation
World
2023-05-07
UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
0
Variety
08:29
Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul
Variety
08:29
Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul
0
Variety
08:22
Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin
Variety
08:22
Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin
0
Variety
08:19
Facebook has 3 billion users
Variety
08:19
Facebook has 3 billion users
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:32
EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions
World
08:32
EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad
0
World
08:50
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
World
08:50
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
0
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
2
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
3
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
4
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
5
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
6
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
7
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
8
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store