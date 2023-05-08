Qualcomm acquires Autotalks to boost Snapdragon’s automotive safety technology, reportedly for $350-400M

2023-05-08
Qualcomm acquires Autotalks to boost Snapdragon’s automotive safety technology, reportedly for $350-400M
1min
Qualcomm acquires Autotalks to boost Snapdragon’s automotive safety technology, reportedly for $350-400M

Qualcomm’s longer term bet on the automotive sector as a lucrative customer base for its chips and related communications technology is getting a significant push today: the company announced that it is acquiring Autotalks, a fabless chipmaker out of Israel that builds semiconductor and system-on-a-chip technology to aid in automotive safety; sources tell us Qualcomm is paying between $350 million and $400 million for the startup.

Autotalks’ tech is used in sensors that help vehicles (which can be bikes, cars or another form of mobility) and their drivers detect road hazards such as oncoming vehicles in a driver’s blind spots; it also communicates with other vehicles using compatible tech to improve responsiveness. Qualcomm said the plan will be to integrate Autotalks’ V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication tech into its mobility-focused Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio.

The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed, but a source close to the deal tells us that it’s a $350-$400 million deal. We have contacted Qualcomm for a comment and will update as we learn more.
 

