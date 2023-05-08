Invesco cuts Swiggy valuation by half to $5.5 billion

Invesco, which led Swiggy’s previous round, has marked down the Indian food delivery giant’s valuation in its holding to about $5.5 billion, according to a filing.



This revised valuation, as of January 31, 2023, represents a striking 48.6 percent decrease from the $10.7 billion valuation Invesco had previously attributed to the startup during a funding round the Atlanta-headquartered firm led last year.



This marks the second occasion in recent quarters that Invesco has substantially altered Swiggy’s valuation. In October, Invesco had already reduced the valuation of its holding in Swiggy to $8 billion.