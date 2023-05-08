News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths
Variety
2023-05-08 | 07:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths
Two of 20 cheetahs brought from southern Africa to India to re-establish the species in the country have died this year but the rest are well, the government said on Monday, although it said the unprecedented project had its challenges.
The cheetahs were moved to central India's Kuno National Park in September and February in the initial phase of a plan to revive the species that disappeared from the country 70 years ago.
The deaths raised concerns about the effort that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed, but that some conservationists have called a "vanity project" that overlooks the fact the African cheetah is not native to South Asia.
The sub-species is similar to but distinct from the critically endangered Asiatic cheetah now only found in Iran.
The government said a six-year-old female cheetah from Namibia became ill in late January and died in March, after suffering from chronic renal insufficiency.
An adult male of unknown age from South Africa developed acute neuromuscular symptoms in late April and died, just over a week after he was released from his quarantine camp into a larger acclimatization camp.
"The other cheetahs have been closely monitored and none of them has shown any similar symptoms," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.
"They all appear to be perfectly healthy, are hunting for themselves and displaying other natural behaviors."
The ministry said a team of experts from South Africa and India visited the park in Madhya Pradesh state on April 30 and submitted a report to it on the way ahead.
"It is not surprising that a project of this magnitude and complexity would face many challenges," the ministry said. "This is the first intercontinental re-introduction of a wild, large carnivore species and therefore there is no comparable historical precedent."
Reuters
Variety
India
Indian
Africa
African
Cheetah
Deaths
Next
Coinbase considers UAE a potential international hub
Italy must learn to live with drought-inducing weather - Minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-02
African payment service provider Nomba raises $30M, backed by Base10 Partners and Shopify
Variety
2023-05-02
African payment service provider Nomba raises $30M, backed by Base10 Partners and Shopify
0
World
2023-04-27
Indian banks should have adequate capital buffers, liquidity: cenbank chief
World
2023-04-27
Indian banks should have adequate capital buffers, liquidity: cenbank chief
0
Variety
2023-04-26
Smile Identity expands African footprint with acquisition of Appruve to strengthen ID verification services
Variety
2023-04-26
Smile Identity expands African footprint with acquisition of Appruve to strengthen ID verification services
0
World
2023-04-20
Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi's appeal to stay defamation conviction
World
2023-04-20
Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi's appeal to stay defamation conviction
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
0
Variety
08:29
Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul
Variety
08:29
Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul
0
Variety
08:22
Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin
Variety
08:22
Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin
0
Variety
08:19
Facebook has 3 billion users
Variety
08:19
Facebook has 3 billion users
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:48
ECB's Knot says rate hikes are working, more needed
World
13:48
ECB's Knot says rate hikes are working, more needed
0
World
2023-04-08
Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line
World
2023-04-08
Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line
0
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
0
Variety
2023-04-13
Google launches the first public beta of Android 14
Variety
2023-04-13
Google launches the first public beta of Android 14
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
2
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
3
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
4
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
5
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
6
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
Lebanon News
08:45
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
7
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
8
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Variety
09:52
In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store