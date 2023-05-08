India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths

Variety
2023-05-08 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths

Two of 20 cheetahs brought from southern Africa to India to re-establish the species in the country have died this year but the rest are well, the government said on Monday, although it said the unprecedented project had its challenges.

The cheetahs were moved to central India's Kuno National Park in September and February in the initial phase of a plan to revive the species that disappeared from the country 70 years ago.

The deaths raised concerns about the effort that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed, but that some conservationists have called a "vanity project" that overlooks the fact the African cheetah is not native to South Asia.

The sub-species is similar to but distinct from the critically endangered Asiatic cheetah now only found in Iran.

The government said a six-year-old female cheetah from Namibia became ill in late January and died in March, after suffering from chronic renal insufficiency.

An adult male of unknown age from South Africa developed acute neuromuscular symptoms in late April and died, just over a week after he was released from his quarantine camp into a larger acclimatization camp.

"The other cheetahs have been closely monitored and none of them has shown any similar symptoms," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.

"They all appear to be perfectly healthy, are hunting for themselves and displaying other natural behaviors."

The ministry said a team of experts from South Africa and India visited the park in Madhya Pradesh state on April 30 and submitted a report to it on the way ahead.

"It is not surprising that a project of this magnitude and complexity would face many challenges," the ministry said. "This is the first intercontinental re-introduction of a wild, large carnivore species and therefore there is no comparable historical precedent."

Reuters 
 

Variety

India

Indian

Africa

African

Cheetah

Deaths

LBCI Next
Coinbase considers UAE a potential international hub
Italy must learn to live with drought-inducing weather - Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

African payment service provider Nomba raises $30M, backed by Base10 Partners and Shopify

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Indian banks should have adequate capital buffers, liquidity: cenbank chief

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

Smile Identity expands African footprint with acquisition of Appruve to strengthen ID verification services

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi's appeal to stay defamation conviction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:52

In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win

LBCI
Variety
08:29

Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul

LBCI
Variety
08:22

Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin

LBCI
Variety
08:19

Facebook has 3 billion users

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:48

ECB's Knot says rate hikes are working, more needed

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line

LBCI
Variety
05:47

In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Google launches the first public beta of Android 14

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app