Coinbase considers UAE a potential international hub

2023-05-08 | 08:14
LBCI
Coinbase considers UAE a potential international hub

Coinbase Inc (COIN.O) Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Monday said that the United Arab Emirates could serve as a hub for the Middle East as well as for parts of Africa and Asia.

The CEO of the US-based cryptocurrency exchange added that he met officials from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the regulators in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.
 

