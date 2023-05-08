Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin

Variety
2023-05-08 | 08:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Liechtenstein to allow payment for certain state services in Bitcoin

Liechtenstein plans to allow Bitcoin payments for certain state services, Prime Minister Daniel Risch told the German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview.

"A payment option with Bitcoin is coming," Risch said in the interview on Sunday, without giving a specific timeframe.

Risch, who is also Liechtenstein's finance minister, said the country plans to accept deposits in Bitcoin and immediately exchange them for the Swiss franc, the national currency.
 
The prime minister said there was no plan for any big risks with state money but added he was open to investing state reserves in Bitcoin in the future.

The state's reserves, which are primarily invested in the capital market, currently amount to 2.23 billion Swiss francs, ($2.51 billion), Handelsblatt reported, citing the finance ministry.

"Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are still too risky. But this assessment can of course change," said Risch.
 

Variety

Bitcoin

Liechtenstein

Allow

Payment

Certain

State

Services

Cryptocurrencies

LBCI Next
Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul
Facebook has 3 billion users
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-01

Islamic State leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services, Erdogan says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-26

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-28

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:52

In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win

LBCI
Variety
08:29

Bentley production chief to lead Volkswagen's software overhaul

LBCI
Variety
08:19

Facebook has 3 billion users

LBCI
Variety
08:14

Coinbase considers UAE a potential international hub

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:48

ECB's Knot says rate hikes are working, more needed

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line

LBCI
Variety
05:47

In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Google launches the first public beta of Android 14

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app