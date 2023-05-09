UBS says Credit Suisse CEO Koerner to join leadership of combined group

Variety
2023-05-09 | 03:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UBS says Credit Suisse CEO Koerner to join leadership of combined group
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UBS says Credit Suisse CEO Koerner to join leadership of combined group

UBS Group (UBSG.S) said on Tuesday Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner will join the executive board of the combined bank once it closes its takeover of its Swiss rival, while Todd Tuckner will replace Sarah Youngwood as chief financial officer.

The leadership reshuffle follows the government-orchestrated rescue of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), which UBS agreed to takeover in March for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion), saying it would assume up to 5 billion francs in losses as part of a rescue backed by as much as 250 billion francs of state support.
 
Commenting on Koerner's future role, UBS said he had knowledge of both organisations and would be responsible for Credit Suisse operational continuity and client focus, while supporting its integration.

UBS reiterated that it will evaluate all options for Credit Suisse’s Swiss business and will "communicate further on this matter in the coming months."
 

Variety

UBS

Credit Suisse

CEO

Koerner

Join

Leadership

Combined

Group

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
US, UAE climate-friendly farming fund grows to $13 bln
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-29

UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover

LBCI
World
2023-05-03

UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:25

Olam Agri's Singapore-Saudi $1 bln dual listing may launch as early as June

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Variety
12:36

US, UAE climate-friendly farming fund grows to $13 bln

LBCI
Variety
09:52

In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
World
08:32

EU takes aim at Chinese firms in proposed new Russia sanctions

LBCI
Middle East
07:15

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app