Chinese battery maker EVE Power to build plant in Hungary

2023-05-09
Chinese battery maker EVE Power to build plant in Hungary
Chinese battery maker EVE Power to build plant in Hungary

Chinese battery manufacturer EVE Power plans to build a battery production plant in Debrecen, a town located in Eastern-Hungary, an investment worth 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion), said the foreign minister of Hungary at a conference on Tuesday.

According to Peter Szijjarto, this will be the company's first European factory, aimed at fulfilling the demand for lithium batteries by BMW's (BMWG.DE) electric cars to be produced at a nearby manufacturing plant, currently under construction.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)



Reuters
 

