TikTok’s parent ByteDance eyes a new chapter, in book publishing

2023-05-09 | 08:30
TikTok's parent ByteDance eyes a new chapter, in book publishing
TikTok’s parent ByteDance eyes a new chapter, in book publishing

After aggressively promoting its new lifestyle social media platform Lemon8 in the US, ByteDance appears to be brewing another content app for its biggest overseas market.

Lemon Inc, a subsidiary of ByteDance, has submitted a trademark application for a range of book publishing products and services, according to a filing posted on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark, which is called “8TH NOTE PRESS,” offers an interesting glimpse into ByteDance’s apparent e-publishing ambitions.
 
The list of products and services registered with 8TH NOTE PRESS includes an app to read, download and discuss fiction ebooks in an online community; retail bookstore services; ordering books in audio, printed and digital formats; publishing ebooks, audiobooks and physical books; as well as providing online, non-downloadable fiction and non-fiction books.
 

