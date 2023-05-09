Cryptoverse: Tether gets a lift from stability doubts

Variety
2023-05-09 | 08:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cryptoverse: Tether gets a lift from stability doubts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Cryptoverse: Tether gets a lift from stability doubts

Digital stablecoin tether is winning the race for the title of the crypto world's "least risky" asset.

As a regional US banking crisis widens and a regulatory crackdown on crypto firms deepens, investments within the cryptosphere are moving into tokens and coins perceived as relatively safe.

Tether is already the top performer among stablecoins -- digital tokens pegged to some fiat asset like the dollar -- and has seen its market value soar since March.
 
Its value is anchored by a 1-to-1 peg against a cache of dollars and a supply cap at around 85 billion tokens. Demand for the coin has been so strong that its peg has held above 1 since mid-April, hitting 1.002 last week.

"The banking crisis is fueling 'hyper-bitcoinisation' - the inevitable endgame that the dollar will be worthless," said Anders Kvamme Jensen, Oslo-based founder of the AKJ global brokerage and digital asset specialist.

That has spurred a flight to top cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether , Jensen said.
 
Pegged stablecoins such as tether, meanwhile, are seen more as a store of value and as a tool to facilitate transfers between cryptocurrencies and also serve as collateral for derivative trades.

Conor Ryder, research analyst at digital assets data provider Kaiko, says tether's premium reflects emerging trust in both the peg and in its perceived safety from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Tether is owned by iFinex Inc, a company registered in British Virgin Islands which also owns the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange.

Tether's main rival USDC, managed by Boston-based Circle, has been hurt by the revelation of its exposure to collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and the SEC's scrutiny of fintech and crypto firms.

Another major stablecoin, BUSD, or the Binance USD token, has seen a decline since its developers said they would cease issuing new tokens after US regulators labelled the asset an unregistered security.
 
The DAI token has been bogged down because of its unusual peg to reserves that include other stablecoins and crypto currencies.

"Tether is seen as less US-oriented, meaning lower regulatory risk. Buying tether and bitcoin is really a vote against the US system," says Jensen.

On CoinMarketCap's database of 23,891 tokens, tether has risen to number 3 with a market cap of $82 bln and a share of 6.83 percent.

NO NEWS IS GOOD NEWS
 
To be sure, tether has long been dogged by doubts about its peg being backed by dollar reserves. All stablecoins were hurt last year during a series of events such as the collapse of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which followed the de-pegging of Terra USD and the failure of crypto exchange FTX.

"The interesting paradox here is that tether has become the industry's most trusted stablecoin," says Ryder.

"Tether's safe haven status differs from bitcoin in that it is providing a safe peg to $1, one of the only stablecoins in the space that can make that claim at the minute. Bitcoin on the other hand is seen as a safe haven from monetary debasement as a form of money that is 'outside' the banking system."

Bitcoin too has rallied some 73 percent this year, after hitting resistance around $31,000 last month.
 

Variety

Banking

Crisis

Crypto

Currency

Cryptoverse

Tether

Gets

Lift

Stability

Doubts

LBCI Next
Tesla’s new Texas lithium refinery to support 1M electric vehicles by 2025
TikTok’s parent ByteDance eyes a new chapter, in book publishing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-21

Cryptoverse: Tether tightens grip on wobbling world of stablecoins

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Cryptoverse: Digital coins lure inflation-weary Argentines and Turks

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Energy Dome gets $44M uplift into its CO2 battery for renewable energy storage

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Hackers are breaking into AT&T email accounts to steal cryptocurrency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:47

In global rush to regulate AI, Europe set to be trailblazer

LBCI
Variety
10:43

Truecaller aims to help WhatsApp users combat spam

LBCI
Variety
10:28

Europe’s CSAM scanning plan looks unlawful, per leaked legal advice

LBCI
Variety
10:19

UVeye’s ‘MRI for cars’ system lands startup $100M from GM, CarMax

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27

Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-07

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:23

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app