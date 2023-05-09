Prewave pulls in $20M as supply chain tech investments remain on VC radars

Despite the investor caution narrative permeating the startup world throughout the economic downturn, certain startup-types have been a little more impervious to market conditions. The global supply chain was one of the major industrial casualties of the pandemic, so it perhaps goes without saying that companies tackling issues related to the global supply chain would remain an alluring proposition for otherwise hesitant venture capitalists.



In the past couple of months alone, we’ve seen Germany-based IntegrityNext ingest $109 million to help companies audit their supply chains for ESG (environmental, social, and governance) compliance; Texas-based Overhaul haul in $73 million for a supply chain security platform; San Marcos-based Everstream secure $50 million to bring predictive insights to supply chains; France’s Sesamm snap up $37 million to give corporates ESG insights into their supply chain; and India’s Pando pull in $30 million to grow its freight management platform.



Today, it’s Prewave‘s turn to demonstrate that the global supply chain is still one of the hottest tickets for raising VC bucks. The Austrian startup revealed that it has raised €18 million ($20 million) in what it’s calling a Series A+ round of funding, following on from its €11 million ($12.3 million) Series A round eight months ago.