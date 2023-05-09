Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons

Variety
2023-05-09 | 08:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons

Casey Handmer is not intimidated by very large quantities. Billions of acres. Thousands of gigawatts of solar power. A billion metric tons of carbon.

His startup, Terraform Industries, aims to operate at these ambitious scales. The company wants to turn hydrogen and atmospheric carbon into synthetic natural gas at scale. It’s more than a little mind-boggling, given that the startup is scarcely two years old, with fewer than 15 people on payroll and around $11 million in funding. But if the company succeeds in its goal — displacing a huge amount of carbon that’s released into the atmosphere — it’s the only scale worth operating in.

Terraform Industries has developed a system that captures carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and creates hydrogen from water, all using cheap solar power. The system, called a Terraformer, then combines the hydrogen and CO2 into a chemical reactor to make natural gas. According to Handmer, the chemical reactor is hitting 94 percent methane purity already, which means that it is making synthetic natural gas fully compatible with existing distribution pipelines.
 

Variety

Terraform

Industries

Solve

Climate

Change

Making

More

Hydrocarbons

LBCI Next
Niantic’s new game Peridot is Pokémon GO meets Tamagotchi
Shopify sells 6 River Systems to new owner
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-08

AI pioneer says its threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change

LBCI
World
2023-04-15

Brazil, China urge more climate change funding from developed countries

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

World Bank set to launch more robust, transparent business climate rankings

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-28

Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:47

In global rush to regulate AI, Europe set to be trailblazer

LBCI
Variety
10:43

Truecaller aims to help WhatsApp users combat spam

LBCI
Variety
10:28

Europe’s CSAM scanning plan looks unlawful, per leaked legal advice

LBCI
Variety
10:19

UVeye’s ‘MRI for cars’ system lands startup $100M from GM, CarMax

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-13

Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27

Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:23

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app