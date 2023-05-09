News
Niantic’s new game Peridot is Pokémon GO meets Tamagotchi
Variety
2023-05-09 | 08:48
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Niantic’s new game Peridot is Pokémon GO meets Tamagotchi
From the makers of Pokémon GO comes another mobile game that brings cute little creatures to our fingertips: Peridot.
Like a ‘90s Tamagotchi toy, Peridot is a pet simulator, but it takes place completely within augmented reality (AR). You can feed, play, walk, breed, forage and socialize with your Peridots, but don’t worry: if you take a break from the game, your creatures will not poop all over your screen and/or die.
Peridot is Niantic’s only game with original IP since Ingress, its first game, which was released ten years ago. The so-called “real world metaverse” company has tried to replicate Pokémon GO’s smash success by making games for franchises like Harry Potter, Pikmin, and the NBA; its Marvel and Monster Hunter games are also expected to launch this year. But without Pikachu, it’s hard to catch lightning in a bottle. Niantic shut down its Harry Potter game, and after a round of layoffs, it canceled four projects, including a Transformers game.
TechCrunch
Variety
Niantic
Pokemon Go
Creators
New
Game
Meets
Peridot
Tamagotchi
