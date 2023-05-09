IBM intros a slew of new AI services, including generative models

2023-05-09
IBM intros a slew of new AI services, including generative models
IBM intros a slew of new AI services, including generative models

IBM, like pretty much every tech giant these days, is betting big on AI.

At its annual Think conference, the company announced IBM Watsonx, a new platform that delivers tools to build AI models and provide access to pretrained models for generating computer code, text and more.

It’s a bit of a slap in the face to IBM’s back-office managers, who just recently were told that the company will pause hiring for roles it thinks could be replaced by AI in the coming years.
 

