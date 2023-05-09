Porsche taps Mobileye for automated driving functions in future models

Porsche has partnered with Mobileye, the autonomous driving unit that Intel spun out into a public company last year, to bring hands-free automated assistance and navigation functions to future sports cars, the companies said Tuesday.



In the upcoming collaboration, Mobileye’s branded SuperVision technology platform will serve as the foundation for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in Porsche’s future vehicles. SuperVision allows cars to follow navigation routes, autonomously change lanes and automatically overtake slower vehicles on multi-lane roads, according to Mobileye. The company even boasts that its system allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel on certain types of roads, as long as they remain visually alert should they need to take control of the vehicle. SuperVision relies on a series of cameras and supporting radar to perceive the surrounding environment.