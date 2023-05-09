News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Generative AI and copyright law: What’s the future for IP?
Variety
2023-05-09 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Generative AI and copyright law: What’s the future for IP?
In a guidance document recently released by the US Copyright Office, the agency attempts to clarify its stance on AI-generated works and their eligibility for copyright protection.
The guidance emphasizes the importance of human authorship and outlines how the office evaluates works containing AI-generated content to determine whether the AI contributions are the result of “mechanical reproduction” or an author’s “own original mental conception.”
The Copyright Office will not register works whose traditional elements of authorship are produced solely by a machine, such as when an AI technology receives a prompt from a human and generates complex written, visual or musical works in response. According to the Office, in these cases, the AI technology, rather than the human user, determines the expressive elements of the work, making the generated material ineligible for copyright protection.
TechCrunch
Variety
Generative
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Copyright
Law
IPO
Future
Next
UBS says Credit Suisse CEO Koerner to join leadership of combined group
US, UAE climate-friendly farming fund grows to $13 bln
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-01
Behind EU lawmakers' challenge to rein in ChatGPT and generative AI
Variety
2023-05-01
Behind EU lawmakers' challenge to rein in ChatGPT and generative AI
0
Variety
08:51
IBM intros a slew of new AI services, including generative models
Variety
08:51
IBM intros a slew of new AI services, including generative models
0
World
2023-05-04
Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed
World
2023-05-04
Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed
0
Variety
2023-05-03
Spawning lays out plans for letting creators opt out of generative AI training
Variety
2023-05-03
Spawning lays out plans for letting creators opt out of generative AI training
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:47
In global rush to regulate AI, Europe set to be trailblazer
Variety
10:47
In global rush to regulate AI, Europe set to be trailblazer
0
Variety
10:43
Truecaller aims to help WhatsApp users combat spam
Variety
10:43
Truecaller aims to help WhatsApp users combat spam
0
Variety
10:28
Europe’s CSAM scanning plan looks unlawful, per leaked legal advice
Variety
10:28
Europe’s CSAM scanning plan looks unlawful, per leaked legal advice
0
Variety
10:19
UVeye’s ‘MRI for cars’ system lands startup $100M from GM, CarMax
Variety
10:19
UVeye’s ‘MRI for cars’ system lands startup $100M from GM, CarMax
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
0
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
2
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
3
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
5
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
6
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
7
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
8
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store