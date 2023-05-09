Generative AI and copyright law: What’s the future for IP?

In a guidance document recently released by the US Copyright Office, the agency attempts to clarify its stance on AI-generated works and their eligibility for copyright protection.



The guidance emphasizes the importance of human authorship and outlines how the office evaluates works containing AI-generated content to determine whether the AI contributions are the result of “mechanical reproduction” or an author’s “own original mental conception.”



The Copyright Office will not register works whose traditional elements of authorship are produced solely by a machine, such as when an AI technology receives a prompt from a human and generates complex written, visual or musical works in response. According to the Office, in these cases, the AI technology, rather than the human user, determines the expressive elements of the work, making the generated material ineligible for copyright protection.