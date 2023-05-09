Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games

Variety
2023-05-09 | 09:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games

Amazon (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it had begun selling users of mobile games related physical items such as T-shirts and toys as it teamed up with the makers of Pokemon GO to provide merchandise related to a new game.

The e-retailer announced a business-to-business program called Amazon Anywhere allowing video game makers to sell goods directly through their respective platforms.

Amazon is the latest retailer to create merchandise aimed at gamers, following efforts of stores like Walmart, Nike, Gucci, Lacoste and PacSun that have created competitions, fashion shows and virtual goods in games.

However, most retailers to date have focused on making digital replicas of physical goods, rather than selling related real-life merchandise.

Amazon Anywhere will be offered to any gaming company that wants to turn its platform into an e-commerce site, the retailer said, allowing players to shop from video games, augmented reality apps and other mobile apps.

"The customers spend time (in games) and it's a great environment for them to make those physical purchases without leaving that environment," said Steve Downer, Amazon's vice president of consumer electronics.

The Amazon service is now available on Peridot, an augmented reality pet game made by Pokemon GO developer Niantic.

In the Peridot game, players take care of magical pet characters, and through the Amazon service, they can buy related stuffed animals, T-shirts and phone accessories and have them shipped directly to their homes from Amazon fulfillment centers.

The partnership requires players to link their Amazon accounts to the game in order to purchase merchandise.

Kellee Santiago, Niantic's head of production, said she hoped future versions of the game would give players bonuses for purchasing items through Amazon Anywhere, an incentive that could entice more players to use the feature.



Reuters
 

Variety

Amazon

Selling

Toys

Clothing

Mobile

Games

Users

LBCI Next
UBS says Credit Suisse CEO Koerner to join leadership of combined group
US, UAE climate-friendly farming fund grows to $13 bln
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Saudi’s Savvy Games Group to acquire mobile games company Scopely for $4.9 billion

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Microsoft banks on regulations to build a mobile games store

LBCI
Variety
10:43

Truecaller aims to help WhatsApp users combat spam

LBCI
Variety
09:35

Porsche taps Mobileye for automated driving functions in future models

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:47

In global rush to regulate AI, Europe set to be trailblazer

LBCI
Variety
10:43

Truecaller aims to help WhatsApp users combat spam

LBCI
Variety
10:28

Europe’s CSAM scanning plan looks unlawful, per leaked legal advice

LBCI
Variety
10:19

UVeye’s ‘MRI for cars’ system lands startup $100M from GM, CarMax

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-09

Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Berri sticks to his position: Bou Saab says from Ain El-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-13

Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:23

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app