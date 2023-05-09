General Motors taps Apple executive to lead software effort

2023-05-09 | 09:41
General Motors taps Apple executive to lead software effort
1min
General Motors taps Apple executive to lead software effort

General Motors has hired Apple executive Mike Abbott to head up its software division as the automaker ramps up its efforts to sell “software-defined vehicles” that offer a wide array of capabilities from in-car subscriptions and apps to over-the-air updates and digital services.

Abbott, the former vice president of engineering for Apple’s cloud services division, will report to GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. The official title of this newly created position is executive vice president of software.

Abbott will play a central role in GM’s plan to bring software development in house and launch revenue-generating digital services and features for its consumer and commercial customers. Software has become increasingly important in the automotive industry as companies try to attract buyers with so-called “software-defined vehicles” that offer voice, navigation and even third-party apps. Automakers’ shift to EVs has only accelerated those efforts as software plays a key role in behind-the-scenes battery management to front-facing features like showing the driver where EV chargers are located.
 

