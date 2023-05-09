Apple is launching Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad later this month

Apple is finally bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad, the company announced on Tuesday. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will each be available on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year with a one-month free trial.



The tech giant says Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with Multi-Touch. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad gives users a complete collection of tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing and mixing.



Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools. For instance, the app comes with a new job wheel that makes the editing process even easier and enables users to interact with content in new ways. With the tool, you can navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger.