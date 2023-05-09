TikTok launches a new hub to help brands better connect with its audiences

Variety
2023-05-09 | 09:44
High views
TikTok launches a new hub to help brands better connect with its audiences
TikTok launches a new hub to help brands better connect with its audiences

TikTok announced Tuesday that it’s launching a new “TikTok World Hub” for brands that is designed to help them learn how to connect with audiences and get discovered. The hub outlines TikTok’s suite of advertising tools and best practices when it comes to marketing on its platform.

The hub feature four main topics: branding, commerce, performance and creative. The different topics include videos with TikTok product leaders and product roadmaps to help educate brands on TikTok advertising. In addition, TikTok has compiled the complete suite of advertising products in the hub to help marketers find the tools they need to reach the full potential of their content and ads, the company says.

Along with the new TikTok World Hub, the company introduced “TikTok Fundamentals,” which is a framework for brands to get the most out of their advertising campaigns on TikTok.
 

Variety

TikTok

Brand

Social Media

Platform

New Hub

Helps

Connect

Audiences

World Hub

