World not ready yet to 'switch off' fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says

Variety
2023-05-10 | 00:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World not ready yet to &#39;switch off&#39; fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
World not ready yet to 'switch off' fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that countries should agree to phase out fuel emissions - not the production of oil, gas and coal - at the upcoming U.N. climate change negotiations that it will host this December.

The comments reflect deep divisions between nations over how to combat global warming ahead of the COP28 talks. Some wealthy Western governments and climate-afflicted island nations have been pushing for a phase out of fossil fuels, while resource-rich countries have campaigned to keep drilling.

UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri told Reuters in an interview that phasing out fossil fuels would hurt countries that depend on them for revenue or cannot easily replace them with renewable sources.

She favored phasing out fossil fuel emissions using capture and storage technologies while ramping up renewable energy, saying this strategy lets countries fight warming while continuing to produce oil, gas, and coal.

"The renewable space is advancing and accelerating extremely fast but we are nowhere near to be able to say that we can switch off fossil fuels and solely depend on clean and renewable energy," Almheiri said on the sidelines of the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate conference in Washington.

"We are now in a transition and this transition needs to be just and pragmatic because not all countries have the resources," she added.

The UAE is co-hosting the AIM conference with the United States.

At last year's climate summit in Egypt, over 80 countries including the EU and small island nations agreed to include language in the final outcome calling for a phase down of all fossil fuels. Countries including Saudi Arabia and China urged Egypt not to include that language in the final text.

This month, G7 countries agreed to hasten their phase-out of fossil fuel consumption, although they did not set a firm date.

Almheiri pointed to the UAE's example of relying on new carbon capture technology and renewables to decrease the emissions intensity of the OPEC-member's oil and gas operations.

The UAE has a goal to get 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2050 from the current level of 25%, and could strengthen that goal, she said.

Almheiri added that alongside energy, global food supply will be a major focus of COP28 because it accounts for nearly a third of global emissions.

As with energy, technology and innovation can solve food security problems, Almheiri said, noting that it has helped the UAE, with its parched desert landscape, devise a food security strategy.

Tackling inefficiencies of the global food system can also help address problems like malnutrition, food waste and climate change all at once, she said.

"We are making sure that the food systems dialogue is on center stage along with the energy dialogue at COP28," she said.

Reuters 
 

Variety

World

Fossil Fuel

Fuel

COP28

UAE

Iconic Brazilian rock singer Rita Lee dies at 75
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

UAE's COP28 president-designate Jaber says world needs 'course correction'

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

G7 puts focus on push for global fossil fuel phase-out deal

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

UAE's Jaber says keeping 1.5 Celsius goal 'alive' is top priority for COP28

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:49

Iconic Brazilian rock singer Rita Lee dies at 75

LBCI
Variety
10:47

In global rush to regulate AI, Europe set to be trailblazer

LBCI
Variety
10:43

Truecaller aims to help WhatsApp users combat spam

LBCI
Variety
10:28

Europe’s CSAM scanning plan looks unlawful, per leaked legal advice

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-30

France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-08

Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Variety
08:45

Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:23

Price of gasoline drops by 24000 LBP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app