News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India's Go First airline gains bankruptcy protection, moratorium placed on leases
Variety
2023-05-10 | 07:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
India's Go First airline gains bankruptcy protection, moratorium placed on leases
An Indian tribunal on Wednesday granted bankruptcy protection to Go Airlines (India) Ltd, a move that will help the country's fourth-largest carrier attempt to revive itself but complicate foreign lessors' efforts to repossess their planes.
The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, has said its financial crisis was sparked by what it called "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neos. The US engine maker, part of Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N), has said the claims are without evidence.
The National Company Law Tribunal in New Delhi ordered a moratorium on Go First's assets and leases. It also appointed Abhilash Lal of Alvarez & Marsal as the interim resolution professional who will takeover management of the airline with immediate effect.
Go First's Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona, who was present as the order was read, told reporters the decision was "historic".
This is the first time an Indian airline has voluntarily sought bankruptcy protection to renegotiate contracts and debt.
The move could, however, complicate repossession efforts by lessors, which have in recent days filed requests with India's aviation regulator for the return of about 40 Go First planes after rental payments were missed.
India has made it easier for lessors to take back planes if airlines default on payments after joining an international treaty known as the Cape Town Convention. But if bankruptcy protection is granted, those laws supersede lessors' repossession requests.
"Lessors must be very, very concerned right now. The repossession requests will be of no consequence as the insolvency and bankruptcy process has kicked in," said Abhirup Dasgupta, a partner at HSA Advocates who specializes in insolvency law but is not involved in Go First's proceedings.
Go First's lessors include major global names such as Jackson Square Aviation, SMBC Aviation Capital and CDB Aviation's GY Aviation Leasing.
Two advisers to some lessors said there were major concerns that the granting of bankruptcy protection for Go First could force the lessors to embark on lengthy litigation to repossess planes.
The lessors are nervous about getting their assets stuck in the country with no clarity on repossession, said one of the advisers, declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media. The person added that the development could lead to higher lease rates for Indian airlines in the future.
"The next step for lessors is to approach the appellate tribunal ... It will be a prolonged legal battle" said Ajay Kumar, managing partner at India's KLA Legal which is advising some of the leasing companies
Reuters
Variety
India
Go First
Airline
Gains
Bankruptcy
Protection
Moratorium
Placed
Leases
Next
OpenAI’s new tool attempts to explain language models’ behaviors
Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-08
Biden plans to bolster US airline consumer protections
World
2023-05-08
Biden plans to bolster US airline consumer protections
0
World
2023-04-23
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
World
2023-04-23
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
0
World
2023-04-03
Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains
World
2023-04-03
Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains
0
World
2023-04-03
India's Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13
World
2023-04-03
India's Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:08
How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets
Variety
09:08
How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets
0
Variety
09:07
Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028
Variety
09:07
Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028
0
Variety
09:06
Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies
Variety
09:06
Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies
0
Variety
08:36
Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99
Variety
08:36
Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics
News Bulletin Reports
08:54
Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
0
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
3
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
5
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
6
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
7
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
8
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store