OpenAI’s new tool attempts to explain language models’ behaviors

2023-05-10 | 07:24
OpenAI’s new tool attempts to explain language models’ behaviors
1min
OpenAI’s new tool attempts to explain language models’ behaviors

It’s often said that large language models (LLMs) along the lines of OpenAI’s ChatGPT are a black box, and certainly, there’s some truth to that. Even for data scientists, it’s difficult to know why, always, a model responds in the way it does, like inventing facts out of whole cloth.

In an effort to peel back the layers of LLMs, OpenAI is developing a tool to automatically identify which parts of an LLM are responsible for which of its behaviors. The engineers behind it stress that it’s in the early stages, but the code to run it is available in open source on GitHub as of this morning.

“We’re trying to [develop ways to] anticipate what the problems with an AI system will be,” William Saunders, the interpretability team manager at OpenAI, told TechCrunch in a phone interview. “We want to really be able to know that we can trust what the model is doing and the answer that it produces.”
 

