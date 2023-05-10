American psychology group issues recommendations for kids’ social media use

One of the most prominent mental health organizations in the US is out with a set guidelines designed to protect children from the potential harms of social media.



The American Psychological Association (APA) issued its first ever health advisory on social media use Tuesday, addressing mounting concerns about how social networks designed for adults can negatively impact adolescents.



The report doesn’t denounce social media, instead asserting that online social networks are “not inherently beneficial or harmful to young people,” but should be used thoughtfully. The health advisory also does not address specific social platforms, instead tackling a broad set of concerns around kids’ online lives with commonsense advice and insights compiled from broader research.