IBM says its new watsonx platform is an ‘enterprise studio for AI builders’

Big bet on AI:IBM took its turn this week unveiling what Kyle writes is “a slew of new AI services,” including IBM watsonx, which will “deliver tools to build AI models and provide access to pretrained models for generating computer code, text and more.”

More layoffs: LinkedIn is phasing out its China jobs app and with it goes 716 jobs, Catherine reports. The company attributed the app’s demise to “fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate.”

Gotta get paid: A new WhatsApp feature enables users to pay businesses within the app. It is already making the rounds in South America and Asia and now lands in Singapore, Ivan reports.