Anthropic thinks ‘constitutional AI’ is the best way to train models

Anthropic, a startup that hopes to raise $5 billion over the next four years to train powerful text-generating AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, today peeled back the curtain on its approach to creating those systems.



Dubbed “constitutional AI,” Anthropic argues its technique, which aims to imbue systems with “values” defined by a “constitution,” makes the behavior of systems both easier to understand and simpler to adjust as needed.



“AI models will have value systems, whether intentional or unintentional,” writes Anthropic in a blog post published this morning. “Constitutional AI responds to shortcomings by using AI feedback to evaluate outputs.”