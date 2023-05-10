Vast and SpaceX aim to put the first commercial space station in orbit in 2025

Artificial gravity space station startup Vast announced that it intends to put the first commercial space station in orbit in August 2025 via launch partner SpaceX – which will also provide the first human occupants of said space station a short while later using SpaceX’s Dragon crew capsule.



Vast, which first debuted its ambitious goal of building a 100-meter long, modular artificial space station featuring artificial gravity powered by rotational velocity last year, has dubbed its first station Haven-1. The station is intended to operate on its own initially, but will eventually become one module in a larger Vast station when it connects up with others launched later.



Haven-1 is small enough that it can be launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and it’s designed to accommodate up to four crew at once. It features a docking hatch designed for Crew Dragon, and looks to be a little over double the height of SpaceX’s human-rated spacecraft.