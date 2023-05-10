3 key metrics for cybersecurity product managers

The conventional product management wisdom suggests that one of the responsibilities of a product leader is to track and optimize metrics — quantitative measurements that reflect how people benefit from a specific solution. Anyone who has read product management books, attended workshops or even simply gone through an interview, knows that what is not measured cannot be managed.



The practice of product management is, however, much more nuanced. Context matters a lot, and the realities of different organizations, geographies, cultures and market segments heavily influence what can be measured and what actions can be taken based on these observations. In this article, I am looking at cybersecurity product management and how metrics product leaders are tempted to track and report on may not be what they seem.