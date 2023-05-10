3 key metrics for cybersecurity product managers

Variety
2023-05-10 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3 key metrics for cybersecurity product managers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
3 key metrics for cybersecurity product managers

The conventional product management wisdom suggests that one of the responsibilities of a product leader is to track and optimize metrics — quantitative measurements that reflect how people benefit from a specific solution. Anyone who has read product management books, attended workshops or even simply gone through an interview, knows that what is not measured cannot be managed.

The practice of product management is, however, much more nuanced. Context matters a lot, and the realities of different organizations, geographies, cultures and market segments heavily influence what can be measured and what actions can be taken based on these observations. In this article, I am looking at cybersecurity product management and how metrics product leaders are tempted to track and report on may not be what they seem.
 

Variety

Three

Key

Metrics

Cybersecurity

Product

Managers

LBCI Next
Petal raises $35M, spins off data unit ‘to bring credit scores into the 21st century’
Twitter now allows you to react to DMs with a wide range of emojis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-29

Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-08

A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes

LBCI
Variety
06:23

Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

EV startup Fisker cuts annual production forecast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:08

How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets

LBCI
Variety
09:07

Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028

LBCI
Variety
09:06

Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies

LBCI
Variety
08:36

Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

Apple and Google team up on industry spec to make Bluetooth tracking devices, like AirTag, safer

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Meta beats revenue expectations, remains committed to metaverse

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

China expels Canadian diplomat as bilateral ties sour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app