News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’
Variety
2023-05-10 | 08:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’
State and local governments collected approximately $137.7 billion in sales tax during the first quarter of 2022, a 17 percent increase from the $117.7 billion collected in the same quarter of 2021, according to the US Census Bureau.
As Rohit Bhadange, co-founder and CEO of Zamp, explains, every state, county and city has different tax jurisdictions whose laws businesses must comply with, making over 12,000 taxable districts.
They have to do this because of the South Dakota v. Wayfair Supreme Court decision made in 2018, which ruled that online sellers were required to register for a sales tax permit and then collect and remit sales tax to each jurisdiction.
TechCrunch
Variety
Zamp
Wants
Give
Online
Sellers
Freedom
Sales
Tax
Next
Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99
Petal raises $35M, spins off data unit ‘to bring credit scores into the 21st century’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:36
UBS's future AT1 bond sales could come at a big cost
World
06:36
UBS's future AT1 bond sales could come at a big cost
0
World
03:58
Yellen heads to G7 with debt ceiling, bank crisis and tax woes in tow
World
03:58
Yellen heads to G7 with debt ceiling, bank crisis and tax woes in tow
0
Variety
09:46
Nintendo sees Switch sales sliding; hails 'Super Mario' movie success
Variety
09:46
Nintendo sees Switch sales sliding; hails 'Super Mario' movie success
0
Variety
2023-05-09
Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons
Variety
2023-05-09
Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:08
How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets
Variety
09:08
How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets
0
Variety
09:07
Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028
Variety
09:07
Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028
0
Variety
09:06
Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies
Variety
09:06
Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies
0
Variety
08:36
Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99
Variety
08:36
Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
0
Variety
2023-05-03
Apple and Google team up on industry spec to make Bluetooth tracking devices, like AirTag, safer
Variety
2023-05-03
Apple and Google team up on industry spec to make Bluetooth tracking devices, like AirTag, safer
0
Variety
2023-04-27
Meta beats revenue expectations, remains committed to metaverse
Variety
2023-04-27
Meta beats revenue expectations, remains committed to metaverse
0
World
2023-05-09
China expels Canadian diplomat as bilateral ties sour
World
2023-05-09
China expels Canadian diplomat as bilateral ties sour
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
3
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
5
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
6
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
7
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
8
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store