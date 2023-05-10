Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’

State and local governments collected approximately $137.7 billion in sales tax during the first quarter of 2022, a 17 percent increase from the $117.7 billion collected in the same quarter of 2021, according to the US Census Bureau.



As Rohit Bhadange, co-founder and CEO of Zamp, explains, every state, county and city has different tax jurisdictions whose laws businesses must comply with, making over 12,000 taxable districts.



They have to do this because of the South Dakota v. Wayfair Supreme Court decision made in 2018, which ruled that online sellers were required to register for a sales tax permit and then collect and remit sales tax to each jurisdiction.