Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’

Variety
2023-05-10 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’

State and local governments collected approximately $137.7 billion in sales tax during the first quarter of 2022, a 17 percent increase from the $117.7 billion collected in the same quarter of 2021, according to the US Census Bureau.

As Rohit Bhadange, co-founder and CEO of Zamp, explains, every state, county and city has different tax jurisdictions whose laws businesses must comply with, making over 12,000 taxable districts.

They have to do this because of the South Dakota v. Wayfair Supreme Court decision made in 2018, which ruled that online sellers were required to register for a sales tax permit and then collect and remit sales tax to each jurisdiction.
 

Variety

Zamp

Wants

Give

Online

Sellers

Freedom

Sales

Tax

LBCI Next
Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99
Petal raises $35M, spins off data unit ‘to bring credit scores into the 21st century’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:36

UBS's future AT1 bond sales could come at a big cost

LBCI
World
03:58

Yellen heads to G7 with debt ceiling, bank crisis and tax woes in tow

LBCI
Variety
09:46

Nintendo sees Switch sales sliding; hails 'Super Mario' movie success

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:08

How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets

LBCI
Variety
09:07

Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028

LBCI
Variety
09:06

Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies

LBCI
Variety
08:36

Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

Apple and Google team up on industry spec to make Bluetooth tracking devices, like AirTag, safer

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Meta beats revenue expectations, remains committed to metaverse

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

China expels Canadian diplomat as bilateral ties sour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app