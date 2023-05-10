News
Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99
Variety
2023-05-10 | 08:36
Roku is continuing its latest venture into smart home hardware with the launch of its new home monitoring system, complete with two entry sensors, one motion sensor, a wire-free keypad and a central station with a built-in siren. In addition, Roku announced Wednesday its first solar panel as well as a new smart light strip that can show multiple colors at the same time.
“Roku’s new home monitoring system provides peace of mind, while being easier than ever to set up, control and monitor,” said Mark Robins, VP of Roku Smart Home, in a statement. “We are proud to further extend Roku’s Smart Home lineup with affordable and delightful ways to secure the safety of any home.”
The company will also soon roll out the latest Roku TV OS update, giving customers new features like monitoring from their Roku OS-powered TV or Roku player, accessing event history, turning on notifications and using voice control. The new event history feature will be available for customers with Roku’s new monitoring system as well as Roku cameras and video doorbell devices.
TechCrunch
