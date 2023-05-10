Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies

Creating your own payroll tool can be expensive and take years to accomplish. Salsa thinks it should be quick and easy for software companies to embed and launch payroll features.



The company secured $10 million in funding to do just that: provide APIs for developers to add revenue-generating payroll solutions inside their own software products for an all-in-one platform. It also handles all of the compliance, calculations, tax filing and money movement.



Salsa was founded in 2021 by John Kramer, former COO of HoneyBook, and Juan Barroso, former engineering leader at Intuit’s QuickBooks Payroll, to address payroll, which Kramer told TechCrunch is something companies “hate” to do.



“They all really hate running payroll,” CEO Kramer said. “It’s also the last piece that hasn’t gotten better over time. The landscape of legacy payroll tools is that they are hard to use. We have made it simple for developers to put it in their own products.”