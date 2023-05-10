Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028

Variety
2023-05-10 | 09:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028

Helion, the clean energy company with its eye firmly on the fusion prize, announced a couple of years ago that it had secured $2.2 billion of funding to help it develop cleaner, safer energy at a commercial scale in November 2021. Today, it is starting to reap the fruits of its labor, announcing an agreement to provide Microsoft with electricity from its first fusion power plant, with Constellation serving as the power marketer and managing the transmission for the project.

Fusion has been the energy goal for over 60 years, as it produces next to no waste or radioactivity while processing and is far less risky than fission. But achieving the same process that occurs in stars has proved mighty difficult to contain, with it taking more energy to keep the reaction under control than it can generate. Progress has been slow and steady, with the potential rewards keeping companies such as Helion focused on the reaction. Helion has been working on its fusion technology for over a decade. To date, it has built six working prototypes and it expects its seventh prototype to demonstrate the ability to produce energy in 2024.

With this in mind, Helion’s plant is expected to be online by 2028 and has a power generation target of 50MW, or greater, with a one-year ramp-up period. While that might seem a long way into the future still, it’s significantly sooner than the projections had suggested.
 

Variety

Helion

Energy

Provide

Microsoft

Fusion

Power

Starting

2028

LBCI Next
World not ready yet to 'switch off' fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says
Iconic Brazilian rock singer Rita Lee dies at 75
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05

Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

T-Mobile to provide free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Siemens Energy to supply converter stations for Italian power link

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:08

How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets

LBCI
Variety
09:06

Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies

LBCI
Variety
08:36

Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99

LBCI
Variety
08:10

Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Toll rises to three in French building collapse

LBCI
Variety
06:23

Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards

LBCI
Middle East
07:55

Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Middle East
07:55

Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app