How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets

2023-05-10
High views
How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets
0min
How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets

FBI tracked the cyber-espionage malware for close to two decades.
 
he US government said it has disrupted a long-running Russian cyber espionage campaign that stole sensitive information from the US and NATO governments, an operation that took the feds almost 20 years,

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that an FBI operation successfully dismantled the “Snake” malware network used by Turla, a notorious hacking group long affiliated with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Turla was previously linked to cyberattack targeting US Central Command, NASA, and the Pentagon.

US officials describe Snake as the “most sophisticated cyber espionage tool in the FSB’s arsenal”.
 

