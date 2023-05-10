News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets
Variety
2023-05-10 | 09:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
How the US dismantled a malware network used by Russian spies to steal government secrets
FBI tracked the cyber-espionage malware for close to two decades.
he US government said it has disrupted a long-running Russian cyber espionage campaign that stole sensitive information from the US and NATO governments, an operation that took the feds almost 20 years,
The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that an FBI operation successfully dismantled the “Snake” malware network used by Turla, a notorious hacking group long affiliated with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Turla was previously linked to cyberattack targeting US Central Command, NASA, and the Pentagon.
US officials describe Snake as the “most sophisticated cyber espionage tool in the FSB’s arsenal”.
TechCrunch
Variety
FBI
US
Dismantled
Malware
Network
Used
Russian
Spies
Steal
Government
Secrets
Cybersecurity
Next
World not ready yet to 'switch off' fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says
Iconic Brazilian rock singer Rita Lee dies at 75
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-17
Australian man who wrote reports for suspected Chinese spies refused bail in Sydney
World
2023-04-17
Australian man who wrote reports for suspected Chinese spies refused bail in Sydney
0
World
2023-03-10
US sanctions China-based network accused of supplying Iran drone maker
World
2023-03-10
US sanctions China-based network accused of supplying Iran drone maker
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
0
World
04:05
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, must pay her $5 million
World
04:05
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, must pay her $5 million
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:07
Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028
Variety
09:07
Helion Energy will provide Microsoft with fusion power starting in 2028
0
Variety
09:06
Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies
Variety
09:06
Salsa dips into $10M to fire up payroll features for software companies
0
Variety
08:36
Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99
Variety
08:36
Roku expands smart home lineup with new home monitoring system for $99
0
Variety
08:10
Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’
Variety
08:10
Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-10
Toll rises to three in French building collapse
World
2023-04-10
Toll rises to three in French building collapse
0
Variety
06:23
Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards
Variety
06:23
Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards
0
Middle East
07:55
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Middle East
07:55
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
0
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
4
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
5
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
6
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
7
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
8
Middle East
07:55
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Middle East
07:55
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store