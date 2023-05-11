Google’s new Labs page lets you sign up for its AI experiments

This year’s Google IO was all about AI. The company announced a number of AI-powered features across its products on Wednesday. The search giant also launched a new page called Google Labs to let people sign up for these experiments and test out AI-powered features for feedback before the wider release.



Currently, you can look at four projects on the Google Labs home page. AI-powered Google search features; AI in Google Workspaces; Tailwind, which is the company’s new project about smarter note-taking; and MusicLM, a new tool that lets you generate music through text prompts. You can learn more about each project or sign up for the waitlist to try them out.