Google's new Labs page lets you sign up for its AI experiments

2023-05-11
Google’s new Labs page lets you sign up for its AI experiments
Google’s new Labs page lets you sign up for its AI experiments

This year’s Google IO was all about AI. The company announced a number of AI-powered features across its products on Wednesday. The search giant also launched a new page called Google Labs to let people sign up for these experiments and test out AI-powered features for feedback before the wider release.

Currently, you can look at four projects on the Google Labs home page. AI-powered Google search features; AI in Google Workspaces; Tailwind, which is the company’s new project about smarter note-taking; and MusicLM, a new tool that lets you generate music through text prompts. You can learn more about each project or sign up for the waitlist to try them out.
 

