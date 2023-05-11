Microsoft makes strategic investment into Builder.ai, integrates its services into Teams

Variety
2023-05-11 | 06:42
High views
0min
Microsoft makes strategic investment into Builder.ai, integrates its services into Teams

Builder.ai tapped into a new wave of businesses wanting their own native apps with a turnkey approach, accelerated by the rapid digitization of life during the pandemic. That led to led to a $100 million Series C funding round last year led by Insight Partners, taking the company’s total funding to $195 million.

It’s now landed a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, which includes an undisclosed equity investment in the startup. TechCrunch’s source’s indicate the investment was “significant”, though we couldn’t get anything more than that.

The collaboration will mean the two companies collaborating on AI solutions. Builder’s “Natasha” AI will be available to users of Teams, and made available when they are looking to build apps and software. Microsoft’s Q2 results showed Teams has hit more than 280 million monthly active users.
 

Variety

Microsoft

Takes

Strategic

Investment

Builder.ai

Integrates

Services

Into

Teams

