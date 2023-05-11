Fairphone gets its audio groove on with repairable over-ear BT headphones

Variety
2023-05-11 | 06:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fairphone gets its audio groove on with repairable over-ear BT headphones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Fairphone gets its audio groove on with repairable over-ear BT headphones

Dutch social enterprise Fairphone is best known for its mission to build ethical smartphones via a brand that promises fairer wages for supply chain workers and design choices that encourage consumers to cherish and repair the hardware rather than toss last year’s model thanks to modularity and a web shop selling replacement (and upgradeable) spare parts.

Today it’s taking the leap into a new device category — applying the same principled approach to shipping the most sustainable and fair consumer electronics it can, within limits imposed by wider industry practices which set the availability (and compatibility) of electronics components, to a pair of its own-design, over-ear Bluetooth headphones. The latest repairable Fairphone product is called Fairbuds XL.

Confusingly, Fairbuds XL are very much not (in-ear) earbuds. So the choice of name is evidently a bit of a pun. Fairphone tells TechCrunch there was hot debate internally over what to call the headphones. We can only imagine what other options were toyed with and rejected. But, clearly, naming a pair of over-ear headphones “buds” will cause some to howl in disbelief. Still, at least they sidestepped the obvious (yet alluring) pitfall of calling the cans Fairphones (see what we did there!). The final name choice was favored for being “unique”, as they tell it.
 

Variety

Fairphone

Audio

Groove

Repairable

Over

Ear

BT

Bluetooth

Headphones

LBCI Next
Twitter launches encrypted DMs for verified users with security drawbacks
Microsoft makes strategic investment into Builder.ai, integrates its services into Teams
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-24

South Korea's Yoon to meet Biden as doubts grow over nuclear umbrella

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up

LBCI
World
01:53

US debt standoff overshadows G7 finance leaders' meeting

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Chinese company earnings reveal lopsided economic recovery

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:13

After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May

LBCI
Variety
07:01

MediShout wants to bring Amazon-like efficiency to hospital operations

LBCI
Variety
06:55

Canon sidles up to vloggers with PowerShot V10

LBCI
Variety
06:49

Nissan expects 38% full-year profit rise on stronger sales outlook

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
World
03:40

War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-28

Increase of Sayrafa rate to be reflected on telecom bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
World
09:56

Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app