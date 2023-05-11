Unlocking the M&A code: 5 factors that can make (or break) a deal

2023-05-11 | 08:46
Unlocking the M&A code: 5 factors that can make (or break) a deal
Unlocking the M&A code: 5 factors that can make (or break) a deal

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have long been a driving force for companies seeking exponential growth, gaining market share and creating shareholder value. History has shown that well-executed M&A strategies can be transformative and yield impressive results.

For instance, Disney’s acquisition of Pixar in 2006 revitalized the animation giant’s fortunes, though market analysts were skeptical of this move when it was announced. In a conversation with CNBC 15 years later, Bob Iger stated it was perhaps the best acquisition decision during his time at Disney. “It put us on the path to achieving what I wanted to achieve, which is scale when it comes to storytelling,” were his exact words.

But the Disney-Pixar marriage isn’t the only one that proved to be a massive growth engine. Facebook’s purchase of Instagram in 2012 allowed the social media behemoth to dominate the photo-sharing space. There are many such examples in the history of businesses around the world.
 

