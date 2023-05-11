Writer introduces product that could help reduce hallucinated content in its LLMs

As companies explore generative AI more deeply, one of the more confounding issues is the hallucination problem, where if the model doesn’t know the answer, it simply makes one up, whether it makes sense or not. To work in business, finding a way to mitigate this problem is paramount.



Today, Writer, the generative AI writing platform, announced Knowledge Graph in public beta, a tool which enables companies to collect all of the current source content across an organization in a graph database. Company CEO May Habib says that by making use of the customer’s own content, Knowledge Graph can act as a kind of content validator, checking it against the generated content



“The great thing about an LLM is that if it has actual information about what you’re trying to do, it will use that information,” she said. “Knowledge Graph provides the ability to easily get the information that matters — databases, knowledge bases, shared drives, chats — into embeddings so that it can be used by the LLM in service of the very specific use cases our customers build around.”