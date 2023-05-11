Meta content review partner Sama told by court to pay moderators

Meta’s content moderation partner in Africa Sama was compelled by a Kenyan court to pay April salaries to a section of moderators it had left out. The direction comes days after moderators picketed at Sama headquarters in Kenya demanding April pay.



The court gave the orders following an urgent application filed on April 27, on behalf of the moderators, seeking to have Sama compelled to pay their salaries, and observe orders issued in March.



About 184 moderators sued Sama for allegedly laying them off unlawfully, after it wound down its content review arm in March, and Majorel, the social media giant’s new partner in Africa, for blacklisting on instruction by Meta.