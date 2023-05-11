Study says App Store revenue of small developers grew by 71 percent in last two years

Variety
2023-05-11 | 09:05
High views
Study says App Store revenue of small developers grew by 71 percent in last two years
Study says App Store revenue of small developers grew by 71 percent in last two years

Apple just released findings from an independent study, which highlighted that the revenue of small developers on the App Store grew by 71 percent from 2020 to 2022. The findings come amid regulatory pressure on Apple to change its app distribution practices, including opening up iOS to other app stores.

The tech giant defines small developers as anyone with less than $1 million in annual earnings from the App Store and less than 1 million downloads across all their apps in a given year. In 2020, the company dropped its fees from 30 percent to 15 percent for such developers.

The study said that more than 90 percent of developers on the App Store were small developers in 2022. Many indie developers joining the ecosystem are based in Europe as 25 percent of new small developers came from European countries. China represented 23 percent of developer additions and 14 percent of new developer signups came from the US Other regions such as South Korea, India, and Brazil contributed 35 percent in terms of new developers joining the App Store ecosystem.
 

