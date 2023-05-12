Philips to pay $62 mln to resolve charges it violated US law

Dutch medical device maker Philips (PHG.AS) will pay $62 million (56 million euros) to resolve charges it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act over its conduct related to sales of medical equipment to China, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.



Philips said the settlement related to allegations of "irregularities in the medical device industry" in China between 2014 and 2019, for which it took a provision in the fourth quarter of last year.

"Without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations, Philips will pay a total amount of approximately $62 million in disgorgement, civil penalties, and pre-judgment interest", the company said in a statement released on Friday.



The US Department of Justice (DoJ) had now closed its parallel inquiry into the matter, the Amsterdam-based company added.



In its 2022 annual report Philips said it had made a provision of 60 million euros regarding SEC and DoJ investigations into alleged tender irregularities it said it was addressing in China, Brazil and Bulgaria.