News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Aviation leasing watchdog issues warning to India over plane repossessions
Variety
2023-05-12 | 08:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Aviation leasing watchdog issues warning to India over plane repossessions
A global aviation leasing watchdog has put India on a watchlist with a negative outlook saying it failed to comply with international aircraft repossession norms after airline Go First was granted bankruptcy protection.
The move from the Aviation Working Group (AWG), a UK-based entity that monitors leasing and financing laws on behalf of planemakers and lessors, could raise leasing costs for Indian airlines and further jolt lessors' confidence in the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.
The inability to repossess Go First's planes in a timely manner comes as Indian air travel is booming and hundreds of new jets have been ordered by local carriers, who regularly turn to lessors to help finance plane purchases.
Go Airlines (India) Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection last week, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neos. P&W, part of Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N), says the airline's claims are without evidence.
In granting protection, the Indian tribunal ordered a freeze on Go First's assets even though some lessors had already terminated their leases with the airline and placed requests with the aviation regulator to repossess more than 40 planes.
Failure to process deregistration applications for aircraft with leases terminated before the freeze was imposed, "results in a negative outlook", AWG said in its watchlist notice.
The government and the aviation regulator were not immediately available to comment.
Go First's lessors include SMBC Aviation Capital, CDB Aviation's GY Aviation Leasing, Jackson Square Aviation and Bank of China Aviation.
The negative outlook by AWG is under what it calls the compliance index, which addresses whether requirements under the Cape Town Convention, an international treaty on plane repossessions, are met in practice.
India's score has been reduced to 3 from 3.5 earlier.
India made it easier for lessors to take back planes if airlines default on payments after joining the Cape Town Convention in 2008, but bankruptcy protection supersedes repossession requests under its local laws.
AWG is a not-for-profit entity co-chaired by Airbus and Boeing (BA.N). Its members include major lessors and financial institutions like Aircastle, BOC Aviation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
"The Go First insolvency proceedings are a material development that implicates Cape Town Convention compliance in India," AWG said.
Reuters
Variety
Aviation
Leasing
Watchdog
Issue
Warning
Over
Plane
Repossessions
Next
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter
Philips to pay $62 mln to resolve charges it violated US law
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-21
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
World
2023-02-21
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
0
World
2023-05-11
Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over alleged app market abuse
World
2023-05-11
Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over alleged app market abuse
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
World
2023-04-22
Thai authorities issue extreme heat warnings for dozens of provinces
World
2023-04-22
Thai authorities issue extreme heat warnings for dozens of provinces
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:20
TikTok turns up on the volume on its music play with NewMusic search feature
Variety
09:20
TikTok turns up on the volume on its music play with NewMusic search feature
0
Variety
09:18
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Variety
09:18
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
0
Variety
09:15
China’s phone giant Oppo disbands chip design unit as shipment slumps
Variety
09:15
China’s phone giant Oppo disbands chip design unit as shipment slumps
0
Variety
09:12
Dungeons & Dragons gets its very own streaming channel
Variety
09:12
Dungeons & Dragons gets its very own streaming channel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Sale of illegal cheap Turkish weapons spreads in Northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Sale of illegal cheap Turkish weapons spreads in Northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
0
World
07:34
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
World
07:34
Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets
0
World
06:39
Germany finance minister urges "grown-up" decision on US debt ceiling
World
06:39
Germany finance minister urges "grown-up" decision on US debt ceiling
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
2
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
3
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
5
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
6
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
7
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store