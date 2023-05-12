Meta announces generative AI features for advertisers

Variety
2023-05-12 | 08:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meta announces generative AI features for advertisers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Meta announces generative AI features for advertisers

Meta announced an AI Sandbox for advertisers to help them create alternative copies, background generation through text prompts and image cropping for Facebook or Instagram ads.

The first feature lets brands generate different variations of the same copy for different audiences while trying to keep the core message of the ad similar. The background generation feature makes it easier to create different assets for a campaign. Finally, the image cropping feature helps companies create visuals in different aspect ratios for various mediums, such as social posts, stories, or short videos like Reels.

The company said that these features are available to select advertisers at the moment and it will expand access to more advertisers in July.
 

Variety

Meta

Announced

Generative AI

AI

Artificial

Intelligence

Features

Advertisers

LBCI Next
Intuitive Machines prepares for first lunar mission, faces challenge to NASA contract win
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Meta wants to use generative AI to create ads

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Generative AI and copyright law: What’s the future for IP?

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

Spawning lays out plans for letting creators opt out of generative AI training

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

Where is India in the generative AI race?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:20

TikTok turns up on the volume on its music play with NewMusic search feature

LBCI
Variety
09:18

Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade

LBCI
Variety
09:15

China’s phone giant Oppo disbands chip design unit as shipment slumps

LBCI
Variety
09:12

Dungeons & Dragons gets its very own streaming channel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Sale of illegal cheap Turkish weapons spreads in Northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
World
07:34

Tepid China data, US debt ceiling stalemate cap markets

LBCI
World
06:39

Germany finance minister urges "grown-up" decision on US debt ceiling

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app