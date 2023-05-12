News
Meta announces generative AI features for advertisers
Variety
2023-05-12 | 08:36
Meta announces generative AI features for advertisers
Meta announced an AI Sandbox for advertisers to help them create alternative copies, background generation through text prompts and image cropping for Facebook or Instagram ads.
The first feature lets brands generate different variations of the same copy for different audiences while trying to keep the core message of the ad similar. The background generation feature makes it easier to create different assets for a campaign. Finally, the image cropping feature helps companies create visuals in different aspect ratios for various mediums, such as social posts, stories, or short videos like Reels.
The company said that these features are available to select advertisers at the moment and it will expand access to more advertisers in July.
TechCrunch
Variety
Meta
Announced
Generative AI
AI
Artificial
Intelligence
Features
Advertisers
Next
Intuitive Machines prepares for first lunar mission, faces challenge to NASA contract win
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter
Previous
