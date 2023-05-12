Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines

Variety
2023-05-12 | 09:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines

Tinder is updating its community guidelines in a bid to keep the dating app safe and respectful, the company announced today. As part of the updates, Tinder will automatically remove social handles from bios and discourage users from posting private conversations with their matches on other platforms.

Tinder says its platform is not a place where users should be looking to gain followers on their social channels, which is why it will remove handles from public bios and profiles. Although you can no longer display your social handles, you will still be able to share your Instagram profiles with matches using Tinder’s Instagram integration.
 

Variety

Tinder

Remove

Social

Handles

From

Bios

Part

Updated

Community

Guidelines

LBCI Next
Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing
Making foundation models accessible: The battle between closed and open source AI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-06

From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05

From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31

Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Google removes hundreds of Kenya-focused loan apps from Play Store

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:20

TikTok turns up on the volume on its music play with NewMusic search feature

LBCI
Variety
09:18

Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade

LBCI
Variety
09:15

China’s phone giant Oppo disbands chip design unit as shipment slumps

LBCI
Variety
09:12

Dungeons & Dragons gets its very own streaming channel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-04

Climate shocks could push 3 million Brazilians into extreme poverty, says World Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app