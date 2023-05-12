China’s phone giant Oppo disbands chip design unit as shipment slumps

Variety
2023-05-12 | 09:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China’s phone giant Oppo disbands chip design unit as shipment slumps
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
China’s phone giant Oppo disbands chip design unit as shipment slumps

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo is disbanding its young chip design unit Zeku as weak global demand forces major handset manufacturers to cut costs and restrategize.

The decision comes as a surprise to those who believe the phone maker is bolstering its in-house chip development as rising geopolitical tensions with the US threatens to cut Chinese firms off key suppliers. In the foreseeable future, Oppo will have to revert back to relying on third-party chip partners.

While Oppo managed to finish Q1 2023 as the world’s fourth-largest smartphone vendor, its shipment dropped 8 percent, according to market research firm Canalys. Other than Apple, all five of the top phone makers saw a decline in shipments. All in all, the global smartphone market shrank by 13 percent in the quarter.
 

Variety

China

Phone

Giant

Oppo

Disbands

Design

Unit

Shipment

Slumps

LBCI Next
Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing
Making foundation models accessible: The battle between closed and open source AI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-04

Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

Lebanon sees "golden" tourist opportunity this season: Ramy

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-21

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 top diplomats seek unity on China after Macron remarks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:20

TikTok turns up on the volume on its music play with NewMusic search feature

LBCI
Variety
09:18

Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade

LBCI
Variety
09:12

Dungeons & Dragons gets its very own streaming channel

LBCI
Variety
09:06

Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app