Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade

Variety
2023-05-12 | 09:18
High views
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade
Toyota Japan exposed data on millions of vehicles for a decade

Toyota Japan has apologized after admitting to leaving millions of customers’ vehicle details on the public internet for a decade.

The car maker said in a notice that it will notify about 2.15 million customers whose personal and vehicle information were left exposed to the internet after a “cloud misconfiguration” was discovered recently in April. Toyota said that the exposed data includes: registered email addresses; vehicle-unique chassis and navigation terminal numbers; the location of vehicles and what time they were there; and videos from the vehicle’s “drive recorder” which records footage from the car.

Toyota said the data spilling from its Connected Cloud (TC) was initially exposed in November 2013, but pertains only to vehicles in Japan, according to the company.
 

Toyota

Japan

Exposed

Data

Millions

Vehicles

Decade

