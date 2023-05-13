Twitter’s new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties

Variety
2023-05-13 | 09:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Twitter’s new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Twitter’s new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties

Elon Musk confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk wrote in a Friday tweet. He added that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while Musk will stay closely connected to product design and new technology.

Before that announcement, NBCUniversal said Friday that Yaccarino would step down immediately as chairwoman for global advertising and partnerships.

Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has long insisted that he would step down as top executive at the company, which is now called X Corp.

Few expect Musk to remove himself from the decision making process at Twitter, however.

“While he’s stepping back from the CEO title, Musk is far from likely to step back from calling the product shots,” said Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester Research.

Yaccarino, with deep roots in the advertising industry, could be a linchpin in Twitter’s future.

Luring advertisers is critical for Musk and Twitter after many fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing harm to their brands in the ensuing chaos. Musk said in late April that advertisers had returned, but provided no details.

Mark DiMassimo, founder and creative chief of ad agency DiGo, said Yaccarino successfully integrated and digitized ad sales at Comcast and NBC — and that her track record of cross-selling ads across different platforms could appeal to Musk as he tries to transform Twitter from a social media company to a bigger media platform.

Yaccarino worked at NBCUniversal for nearly 12 years — with her team generating more than $100 billion in ad sales since 2011, her company bio notes.

According to LinkedIn, Yaccarino previously served as NBC’s chair for advertising and client partnerships and as president of cable entertainment and digital advertising sales. Prior to her time with NBC, Yaccarino worked at global entertainment company Turner for almost two decades.

Last month, Yaccarino interviewed Musk on a Miami stage last month in front of hundreds of advertisers.

“If anyone can translate the Musk vision into advantages for marketers she’ll be able to do it,” DiMassimo said Friday, prior to Musk’s confirmation. “Even though there’s skepticism and all marketers live in the ‘show me’ state right now with regard to Twitter, if in fact she does go to Twitter this is a powerfully reassuring move.”

Proulx added that advertising is not the only challenge that Twitter’s new CEO will face – after all, Musk has “fundamentally altered” Twitter both as a product and a community, arguably “for the worse.”

Musk’s tenure at Twitter’s helm has been chaotic. He began his first day firing the company’s top executives, followed by roughly 80% of its staff, which has meant that Twitter has far fewer engineers to ensure that the site is running smoothly and far fewer content moderators to help rid it of hate speech, animal cruelty and graphic violence.

He’s upended the platform’s verification system and has scaled back safeguards against the spread of misinformation. It’s been some of these changes — along with Musk’s own penchant for spreading misinformation and engaging with prominent conspiracy theorists and far-right figures — that analysts say soured many advertisers on the platform.

Regaining advertisers’ trust will require stabilizing Twitter and ensuring that key product decisions are made thoughtfully and deliberately and not, as Musk has often been known to do, on the spur of the moment, inspired by a fan’s tweet or a passing thought. Industry insiders describe Yaccarino as a marketer’s leader with key advertising expertise, but if she’s to succeed on the business side, she’ll need Musk’s buy-in on the product side.

Musk’s policy changes have led to divisions among users, some who have left the platform. There was more of that on Friday, but from some of Musk’s most boisterous supporters.

Some focused on Yaccarino’s affiliation with The World Economic Forum, an organization that Musk has previously criticized — suggesting that this could signal movement away from Musk’s “2.0 values” for Twitter. On Thursday, however, Musk said that the platform’s “commitment to open source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged.”

Others have also questioned Yaccarino’s political leanings. In 2018, Donald Trump appointed Yaccarino to serve on his Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition for two years. As Ad Council chair in 2021 and 2022, she also worked with the Biden White House to help create a coronavirus vaccination campaign that reached over 200 million Americans.

Last November, Musk was questioned in court about how he splits his time among Tesla and his other companies, including SpaceX and Twitter. Musk had to testify in the trial in Delaware’s Court of Chancery over a shareholder’s challenge to his potentially $55 billion compensation plan as CEO of the electric car company.

Musk said he never intended to be CEO of Tesla, and that he didn’t want to be chief executive of any other companies either, preferring to see himself as an engineer. Musk also said at the time that he expected an organizational restructuring of Twitter to be completed in the next week or so. It’s been nearly six months since he said that.

Bantering with Twitter followers late last year, Musk expressed pessimism about the prospects for a new CEO, saying that person “must like pain a lot” to run a company that “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted at the time.



AP
 

Variety

Twitter

New

CEO

NBCUniversal

Executive

Deep

Ad

Industry

Ties

Elon Musk

Platform

Social Media

LBCI Next
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 68% in April, first major drop under Lula
TikTok turns up on the volume on its music play with NewMusic search feature
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Montana governor seeks to broaden bill that would ban TikTok to cover other social media platforms

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Elon Musk admits he only bought Twitter because he thought he’d be forced to

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
03:03

Nepali sherpa becomes world’s second person to scale Everest 26 times

LBCI
Variety
01:50

Samsung Elec, Tesla heads meet to discuss cooperation in high-tech

LBCI
Variety
01:29

Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England

LBCI
Variety
13:36

Amazon optimizes delivery network for speedier delivery, lower costs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
World
11:42

Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy

LBCI
World
2023-05-05

Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project

LBCI
Middle East
14:41

Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
09:22

Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce

LBCI
Middle East
14:21

Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say

LBCI
Middle East
13:30

Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app